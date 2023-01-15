Terror suspects Naushad, Jagjit planned to target right-wing leaders: Delhi cops

New Delhi, Jan 15: Delhi Police Special Cell's Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Kushwaha has said that the Two terror suspects Naushad and Jagjit Singh, arrested on Thursday in Delhi, had plans to kill right-wing leaders.

The cops arrested two 'suspicious' men identified as Jagjit Singh (29) and Naushad (56) and recovered two hand grenades from their house in the Bhalswa Dairy area of Jahangirpuri in Delhi on January 12.

It has also been revealed that they killed a man in December 2022 to prove their capabilities to their handlers. "Delhi Special cell caught 2 terrorists, Naushad and Jagjit, on Jan 12 from Jahangirpuri. They killed a man in December 2022 only to demonstrate their capabilities to their handlers. They were being funded and were planning to target right-wing leaders," ANI quoted Pramod Kushwaha as saying.

The Special Cell's Additional Commissioner of Police stated that the cops seized 2 military-grade hand grenades, 3 pistols and cartridges from the terror accused. While Naushad was being handled by a suspected LeT handler, Jagjit's handler was Canada-based Arshdeep Dalla, a designated terrorist.

The accused were planning something before Republic Day and also had some big plans to execute in the days to come. Jagjit (29) was already wanted in a 2018 murder case and in an encounter case. Whereas Naushad (56) has two murder cases and an extortion case filed against him.

According to Kushwaha, Naushad came in touch with cross-border elements in jail.

The two were arrested by the Delhi Cops from their house in the Bhalswa Dairy area of Jahangirpuri in the national capital earlier on January 12. The two accused were produced before the Patiala House Court on Friday and sent to police remand for 14 days. The cops also carried out a raid at their rented house under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and recovered the hand grenades.