‘Terror snakes’ biting back, attacks up 51% in Pakistan

According to the Khaama Press of Afghanistan, terrorist attacks on Pakistan have gone significantly up over the last one and half years. This is also the time Taliban 2.0 has come to power in Afghanistan. The data show that there has been an increase of more than 51% in terror attacks as Pakistan has lost all its control over Afghanistan Taliban.

New Delhi, Dec 30: Quite recently, India's foreign minister S. Jaishankar reminded Pakistan of what Hillary Clinton had said about the Islamic country's terror camps. He had reminded the terror-sponsor Pakistan about their practice of keeping 'snakes in backyard' and warned that it could bite them back. Now, a study has come that shows it indeed is happening and that too at an alarming scale.

Ever since Taliban 2.0 has come to power in Afghanistan, data shows that there has been an increase of more than 51% in terror attacks in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, there was heavy shelling from the Taliban on December 11. Similar shelling was seen on December 15 that killed one and injured more than a dozen Pakistanis. Its loudmouth foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has not yet visited Afghanistan, instead he sent his deputy Hina Rabbani Khar to Kabul. However, Afghan defence minister Mullah Yaqoob, who firmly believes in Talibani ideology, refused to meet Khar as she is a woman.

Taliban is no friend of Pakistan

When the Taliban usurped power in Afghanistan, it was Pakistan who was laughing the most as its 'partner' had become the ruler. However, it did not take much time for the Taliban to become a nightmare for Pakistan. Now, the Pakistani establishment is clueless, and does not know how to handle the Taliban. Moreover, the Taliban knows Pakistan has nothing to offer, especially as its economy is down and dusted.

The Khaama Press report also claims that the Afghan Taliban is challenging Pakistan. For decades, Pakistan had been talking about 'good Taliban and bad Taliban', now it appears it will have to admit that there is no good Taliban. The latest development is that Taliban has let loose the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Pakistan so that the latter could taste its own medicine.

All's not well between Taliban & Pakistan

Analysts are of the view that it's not just about souring relations between Taliban and Pakistan but also about Taliban unshackling from the Pakistani grip. Taliban for long have been identified as Pakistan's monster; however, now it does not want this identity anymore.

Needless to say, Imran Khan had shown happiness and praised that Taliban had broken "the shackles of slavery" just one and half years ago. However, now it appears Taliban, in fact, has broken the shackles of slavery from Pakistan and ISI.