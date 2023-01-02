'Terror epicentre located close to India': Jaishankar's veiled attack on Pakistan

Addressing a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg here, Jaishankar said they had an open and productive discussion on a range of regional and global situations and by and large, the approaches of both the nations are similar, "though obviously we are located in different regions and we have our particular compulsions".

He said they spoke at some length on the threats to international peace and security that are posed by terrorism, including its cross-border practices, by violent extremism, radicalisation and fundamentalism.

The effects of terrorism, Jaishankar said, cannot be contained within a region, especially so when they are "deeply connected to narcotics and illegal weapons trade and other forms of international crimes".

"Since the epicentre (of terrorism) is located so close to India, naturally our experiences and insights are useful to others," the minister said without naming any country. Jaishankar, who arrived here from Cyprus, is on the second leg of his two-nation tour.

"You have experiences and capabilities that are relevant to India's modernisation and progress. These are guided by government policies but ultimately, implemented through business transactions. Our commitment today is to take both aspects forward in tandem and I look forward to concrete initiatives," he said.

The two countries have currently trade turnover of approximately USD 2.5 billion. More than 150 Australian companies are present in India. "We would like those numbers also to grow," he said.

"There are many Austrian companies who can more actively contribute to our national priorities. Similarly, our enterprises too can generate value and employment when located in Austria. Our responsibility as ministers is to make sure that such partnerships happen," he said. He said that in the manufacturing domain, the post-Covid world is seeking greater resilience and reliability of supply chains. Similarly, the digital world is putting a greater emphasis on trust and transparency.

"We believe that India is part of both solutions." The minister said that Austria is an important partner for India in the European Union at a time when it seeks to upgrade its relationship.

"We appreciate its strong support for the negotiations underway on the FTA, the investment agreement and the geographical indicators agreement. Their conclusion will obviously have a positive impact on our bilateral economic partnership as well."