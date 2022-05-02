New Delhi, May 02 : Amid the ongoing tension in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli after a 21-year-old girl died during a police raid to nab her father and alleged gangster Kanhaiya Yadav, Superintendent of Police Ankur Aggarwal on Monday said prima facie the death appears to be a case of suicide.

"Police reached suspect Kanhaiya Yadav's house. He wasn't found. Probe underway; prima facie suicide, we're awaiting post mortem report. Sufficient police deployed," he said, ANI reported.

Aggarwal said the SHO has been suspended and the matter is being investigated.

"Police reached the spot for checking, thereafter, everything is under probe. Till now, it's yet to be confirmed if the deceased was hanging or was lying," said Aggarwal.

"Every angle and people involved in the matter will be investigated," he added.

. .

The Chandauli Superintendent of Police further said the postmortem of the deceased was done, adding there was scratch on the neck and a wound on the left jaw.

"Except that there is no assault or injury in internal organs or externally. The cause of death remains unknown, reports to be sent to the forensic experts," said Aggarwal.

Chandauli District Magistrate Sanjeev Singh, however, said the girl was allegedly "thrashed" by the SHO.

"Nisha, daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead in her house. The deceased was allegedly thrashed by SHO Syed Raja (police station) after which she died, the SHO was suspended and process is underway to lodge FIR on getting complaint from family of deceased," he said.