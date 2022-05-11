In the wake of tensions in the area, the internet services have been suspended till 6 am on Thursday.

Bhilwara, May 11 : Tension has gripped Rajasthan's Bhilwara after a 22-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by members of another community. According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday night within the limits of the Kotwali Police Station area.

"Internet services in Bhilwara to remain suspended till 6 am on Thursday, 12th May," said Ashish Modi, Bhilwara District Collector Meanwhile, the police also registered an FIR in connection with the incident.

The deceased youth has been identified as Adarsh Tapadia. According to police, he was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The police forces have been deployed in the area to beef up the security.

Further investigation is underway.

Last week, two persons were attacked by unidentified people and their bike was set on fire. The incident was reported in the Sanganer area of Bhilwara last night.

Rajasthan has been witnessing various incidents of violence over the past two months.

Tension gripped Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police station areas of the city. There was agitation over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, which led to stone-pelting in which five policemen were injured.

In Karauli, violence broke out after the stone-pelting incident took place at a religious procession in April this year, while a 300-year-old temple was allegedly demolished using a bulldozer in Alwar's Rajgarh.