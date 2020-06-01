Temples in Karnataka lost Rs 600 crore during lockdown

Around 300 A and B grade temples under Muzrai (Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments) department in the state lost around 35 per cent of their annual income, he said.

The state government had earlier allowed temples to reopen from Monday, but later postponed it to June 8 in keeping with the new directions of the Centre.

The minister said the governments 'Saptapadi mass marriage programme in temples, postponed due to the lockdown, will be held as per the new guidelines issued by the government.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has given permission to hold the programme. The marriages are proposed to be held in batches with 50 people in attendance at different timings, he said.

The minister said around five lakh food packets were distributed from temples in Dakshina Kannada during the lockdown period.

Poojary, Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge, said all precautionary measures have been taken ahead of the monsoon to protect lives and property in the district in view of the forecast of heavy downpour.