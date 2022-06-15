Telugu language made mandatory subject in all Telangana schools

. .

"The violation of rules to implement Telugu as compulsory subject from class I-X from academic year 2022-23 onwards for all management and different Board affiliated schools (CBSE, ICSE, IB and other Boards) in Telangana state will be viewed seriously and necessary actions will be taken as per the Act and guidelines given by the Telangana State Govt," the circular said.

The schools that do not follow the rule will have to face serious repercussions on the NOC issued by the government, the statement said.

However, the department has said that there will be two Telugu textbooks, one for Telugu-speaking students and non-Telugu speakers.