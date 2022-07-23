Television actor Deepesh Bhan dies at 41

Mumbai, July 23: Television actor Deepesh Bhan, who played the role of Malkhan in the well-known TV series 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain', passed away on Saturday morning. The actor was aged 41.

His untimely death has shocked his fans and well-wishers. "In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all 💔💔," TV actor Kavita Kaushik said in her condolence tweet.