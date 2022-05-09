Telangana to witness rains in next 3 days; Met department issues yellow alert

Hyderabad, May 09: A Yellow Alert has been issued for Telangana amid a forecast of summer rains in different parts of the State during the next three days.

Isolated places in the state are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall for the next three days.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department- Hyderabad forecast issued on Sunday, the next four days could see light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Telangana.

Cyclone Asani has been rapidly intensifying, indicating the extent of Bay of Bengal warming at this time of the year. The active low-pressure system that prevailed over the region had rapidly intensified at least three stages on Saturday - into a well-marked low-pressure system, a depression, and a deep depression by night.