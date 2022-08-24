"The callers were directly threatening to kill me. A caller was also abusing me in filthy language. This was because I am defending MLA Raja Singh. I dialled 100 and informed police about it," ANI quoted him as saying.

Sagar, however, added that he had received threats in the past as well. "Since 2010, I have been receiving threatening calls and based on my complaints police have registered about 8-10 FIRs. People have been arrested based on my complaints and two people are serving jail terms also," he added.

According to him, Singh said that in recent times two lawyers have been killed in Telangana. T Raja Singh was released on Tuesday after an ACMM Court returned his remand application and ordered that he be released forthwith.

T Raja Singh was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet, following which he was suspended by the saffron party for "violating" the party's constitution.

Singh, known for his hardline religious rhetoric, was issued a show cause notice by the BJP, asking him to explain within 10 days why he should not be expelled from the party. Singh was arrested on Tuesday, a day after he released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who had recently performed in Hyderabad.

His supporters have, though, argued that he had not named any religion or religious figure. In a notice issued to Singh, BJP's central disciplinary committee secretary Om Pathak said, "you have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation ... of the constitution of the BJP. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."