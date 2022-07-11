Telangana: Jagtial town witnesses a rare weather phenomenon as fish ‘rain’ from the sky

A few days back, the same phenomenon had occurred in Telangana's Bhupalpally district, in a place called Kaleswaram. Last month, the incident was also reported in the forests of in the thick forests of Mahadevpur.

Last year in October, a similar incident was reported when residents of Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district witnessed the same phenomenon where fishes started to fall from the sky. The marine creatures had accompanied strong winds and heavy rain that lashed the region that day. Small fishes were seen raining near the Kandhiya Gate area of Chauri that left the onlookers fascinated.

So what does this phenomenon 'Rain of animals' mean?

A rain of animals is a rare meteorological phenomenon in which flightless animals fall from the sky. The most common types of animal rain appear to be those involving fish and amphibians.

Such occurrences have been reported from different parts of the world. But 'live rains' are rare, according to experts.

For more than 100 years now, the Central American country of Honduras has been witnessing 'fish rain'. So much so that this event has a name of its own here: Lluvia de Peces, which means 'Rain of Fish'.

What is the reason?

There is nothing supernatural in this. One hypothesis is that tornadic waterspouts sometimes pick up creatures such as fish or frogs, and carry them for up to several miles. When the speed of the wind gradually decreases, then all the things baffled and thus the creatures fall with rainwater.

The occurrence was first reported in the first century AD when the Roman naturalist Pliny the Elder documented storms of fish and frogs.

Are these fishes edible?

Several reports have suggested that these fishes falling from the sky might actually be poisonous. Thus, they are not fit for consumption. On that note, have you ever witnessed this strange phenomenon yet? If yes, let us know about your experience in the comments section below.