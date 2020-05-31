Telangana extends lockdown till June 30; allows inter-state movement

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the extension of lockdown after holding discussions with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and other senior officials in the backdrop of the Centre issuing new guidelineson the COVID-19 lockdown.

Rao instructed the officials concerned to strictly implement the lockdown in the Containment Zones, an official release said, adding that night-time curfew would be implemented daily from 9 PM to 5 AM.

Shops would be allowed to remain open only till 8 PM, it said. Rao further said there would not be any restrictions on inter-state travel.