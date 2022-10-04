Telangana CM KCR to announce national party on Dussehra

"The Chief Minister reiterated that, as announced earlier, the party general meeting will be held at 11 am on October 5 in Telangana Bhavan. Leaders are requested to attend the meeting within the specified time," an official release from K Chandrashekar Rao's office said on Monday.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister, also known as KCR, held a luncheon meeting with his cabinet colleagues and all 33 district presidents of the party. KCR is said to have discussed the roadmap for the launch of the national party.

The first election to be fought under the party that succeeds TRS is possibly going to be the Munugode bypoll that is expected to happen on November 4.

The party is expected to contest for upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi.

KCR is reportedly planning a massive rally in Delhi on December 9 when the BRS would be officially launched in the presence of organisations and leaders supporting it. The Chief Minister will be using a 12-seater aircraft to commute around the country.

Though leaders like HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) are expected at the public meeting, KCR's aim is to enter national politics with people's agenda and not by forming "fronts or tents", by bringing together regional parties.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy alleged that KCR is mooting the idea of ​​a national party in order to strengthen his only political ally, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.