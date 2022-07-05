The police questioned Surya in his government house on the Ashoka road in the last week of June.

On March 30, members of the BJP youth wing allegedly vandalised property outside the residence of Kejriwal against his remarks on "The Kashmir File" film.

Police had registered a case in connection with the incident against unidentified people.

The case was registered under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to "kill" (Delhi Chief Minister) Kejriwal after its debacle in the Punjab polls.

He also alleged that activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the saffron party, damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at the chief minister's residence during the protest.