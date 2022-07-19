Tejashwi Yadav offered support to BJP to shield family from corruption cases, claims Bihar BJP chief

On Monday, Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Union Minister Nityanand Rai had expressed his desire to join the RJD before he became a minister at the Centre.

. .

"BJP leader and MoS Nityanand Rai met me and expressed his desire to join RJD as he asked us to take him into the party before he became a minister. He said that he doesn't feel like being there," said RJD leader.

According to Jaiswal, it is not appropriate to form a government by making such compromises. "Tejashwi Yadav's entire family is in a scam of thousands of crores, they will have to go to jail. No matter how many of his MLAs take such shelter," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav, his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and some other members of his family are facing corruption charges.