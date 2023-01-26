Techie in his 30s still the most eligible Indian bachelor

Indian youths have been changing when it comes to marriage and their attitude towards its various facets like ideal age for marriage, most sought-after occupations for marriage etc are changing too, as per a report quoting a survey by a leading matrimonial platform .

If you are a software professional and not less than 30 years but not more than 35 either, chances of you getting matrimonial proposals are really high in new India. Meanwhile, a teacher might find it a little hard to find a match the traditional way, and may not be as lucky as their IT counterpart.

IT professionals take over doctors, professors

According to the findings of the study conducted by matrimony platform 'Jeevansathi.com', the most sought-after occupation for marriage in 2022 remained software professionals.

As per the findings, software professionals garnered 5.9 times more interest than teaching professionals in the year 2022. This was followed by banking, HR, admin, doctor, finance, analyst, consultant, accounts, marketing, professor, and entrepreneur.

30s is the new 20s

In India, the marriageable age of men was hardly associated with their salaries or financial stability. This had majorly to do with the fact that most Indian boys still lived with their parents and so the onus of taking care of the new family did not lie solely on their shoulders but was with the whole joint family. Given this fact, the marriageable age was also lower for boys and a large number of men got married in their 20s when they were still struggling to make a mark in their professional fields.

The trend, however, has been changing for the last few years with a shift in how marriage and finances are looked at.

According to the latest findings the users have begun to prioritise financial stability instead of marrying early and imposing a financial burden on their families. With this shift, the year 2022 also saw that the users in the age bracket of 30-33 have increased as compared to previous years.

In 2022, 39% of newly registered users on the platform were 30+, above the earlier 'ideal age of 20s'.

Rohan Mathur, EVP and Business Head, Jeevansthi, was quoted as saying in the report, "2022 was not only a year of business growth but it was also a period of interesting trends in the evolving matchmaking industry. We are delighted to see the growing number of users on our platform."

More participation from Tier 2, 3 cities

Most of the Tier 2 and 3 cities often banked on family connections, friends' recommendations and other traditional ways of matchmaking. The new findings, however, suggest a shift in this trend as well with more and more youth from tier 2 and tier 3 cities participating in the process.

According to the report, the matrimonial platform found that participation from tier 2 and tier 3 towns and cities also soared in 2022. It found that 41 percent of users came from tier 3 and 28 percent from tier 2.