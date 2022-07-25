"If the ECI is allowed to proceed with the proceedings initiated by it on 22.07.2022, it would not only precipitate issues of great Constitutional import pending before this Court, it would also cause irreparable injury to the Applicant as any proceedings before the ECI relying upon the Petition of persons whose status as legislators is itself in question before this Court will not be just and proper," the plea said.

It further says that the Eknath faction has been indulging in several illegal activities contrary to the Constitution of the Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has asked the rival factions of the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, to submit documents by August 8 in support of their claims on the election symbol of the political outfit.

What is the symbol debate all about?

. .

Last week, the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena had written to the Commission seeking allocation of the party's 'bow and arrow' election symbol to it, citing the recognition granted to them in the Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra Assembly.

The claim over the symbol assumes significance as the Supreme Court had on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission to notify elections to local bodies within two weeks.

Earlier, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena had written to the EC, requesting it to hear its views before making any decision on representations for claims over the party name and its poll symbol.

The Shiv Sena split last month when more than two-thirds of the party's MLAs withdrew their support from the Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray, throwing their lot with Shinde.

Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister on June 30 with support of the BJP.

On Tuesday last, at least 12 of the 18 Shiv Sena members in the Lok Sabha expressed 'no confidence' in floor leader Vinayak Raut and declared Rahul Shewale as their floor leader.

Lok Sabha Speaker recognised Shewale as the leader the same day.

Elections are due in several civic bodies in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which would indicate which Sena faction gets the popular support.