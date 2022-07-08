Shinde won the floor test in the state Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House.

In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

Last month, Eknath Shinde launched a rebellion against the Sena. Majority of MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

. .

Shinde was sworn in as CM on June 30, a day after Uddhav Thackeray quit the post. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy CM.

The Supreme Court is already hearing another case involving the disqualification notices served by team Thackeray to 16 MLAs days after Eknath Shinde launched his revolt.

The apex court will take up the case on July 11. A decision may impact Eknath Shinde's government.

Meanwhile, the tussle for control over the party between the rebel faction and current party chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to intensify.