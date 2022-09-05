New Delhi, Sep 05: President of India Draupadi Murmu will honour selected teachers with the National Award to Teachers today, on the occasion of Teachers' Day 2022.

The event will take place at Vigyan Bhawan 11 am onwards, the Ministry of Education has informed.

"The Hon'ble @rashtrapatibhvn Smt. Droupadi Murmu will honour the finest teachers from across the country with National Awards to Teachers 2022 in Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi, tomorrow, from 11 AM onwards. Stay tuned!," the ministry tweeted.