Targeting Hindu festivals not sporadic, but well planned events: Intel

New Delhi, Apr 20: The violence that broke out during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti are a cocktail of several factors. While the radical elements behind the violence need to probed, the agencies are also not ruling out the possibility of an external hand in these cases as has been seen in the past.

In this backdrop a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by advocate Vineet Jindal alleging a conspiracy against the Hindu comment. He urged the Supreme Court to order an impartial probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Clashes broke out in Jahangir Puri Delhi on April 16 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti celebration and before that even during Ram Navami celebrations in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh and in JNU campus during peaceful processions and celebration, the devotees were attacked, the petition said.

Post these clashes there have been several allegations regarding the role played by internal as well as external elements. It has also been seen several times in the past that these radical elements use illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and the Rohingya Muslims to undertake acts of terror and violence.

Even during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests similar elements were seen carrying out violence. An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that the role of the ISI has always been there. They fund such elements to undertake acts of violence to keep India on the boil.

There has been a sustained effort on part of these Islamic radicals to fan violence and create communal divide. One saw that during the anti-CAA protests, the hijab row, Ram Navami and now Hanuman Jayanti.

The officer cited above said that there has been a sustained effort to target Hindu festivals and create a communal divide. These are pre-planned and not sporadic incidents, the officer explained. In future they will do this more if stringent action is not taken, the officer further said.

The ISI's plan is to keep the country on the boil in every corner. The communal riots or be it the revival of the Khalistan movement, the ISI has its hand in everything. Pakistan has turned to Turkey to drum up anti-India sentiments. The ISI along with Turkey has been influencing Muslims across the world to speak about the Kashmir issue and project a false narrative of India.

Turkey according to an Intelligence Bureau report has adopted a three pronged approach against India.

They include employing Kashmiri journalists to put out a false narrative, dole out scholarships so that radicalisation can take place at educational institutes and fund NGOs to influence Indian Muslims on foreign policy which is detrimental to India's interests.