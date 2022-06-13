Targeted killings in Kashmir: Do not react in panic and hurry for quick solutions

The government really had no choice but to resist demands of pundits and others to shift them to Jammu. Though it sounded heartless for affected families, they could not afford to surrender to terrorists' diabolical plans to force non-Kashmiris to flee from valley with lock, stock and barrel. Government has since promised to take additional measures to ensure their safety but protecting every individual against lone wolf attacker is an impossibility.

It is no brainer why these horrible incidents are taking place. It's true, separatist leaders know, they cannot re-run the crimes against Pundits during 1990. The reason is, anti-terror operations by security forces inside the valley are in full swing. A strict vigil is being kept along the LAC that has reduced infiltration to a trickle. Legal actions are at hand against separatist leaders involved in corruption and hawala transactions. And, pace and reach of economic development have started making impact on lives of common people. So, how do they keep pro-independence sentiments alive until a government of their former collaborators is formed. One option is to continue attacking security forces but this has not met with much success. The other is to brainwash fresh recruits who were earlier been involved in stone pelting and use them to gun down defenseless targets and run away. This strategy has worked to some extent. It has punched a few holes in government's claims of normalcy in the state and created a sense of mortal fear among pundits and non-Kashmiris.

It was inevitable that apologists for terrorists would repeat their familiar remedies to cure J&K of secessionist virus. They sought for more manpower, better equipment for police, strengthening intelligence, immediate dialogue with stakeholders including leaders of National Conference, PDP, Congress, Hurriyat and Jamaat and a genuine reach to civil society. All suggestions are self-deceiving. Police and intelligence do not lack in resources or morale. Stakeholders have been notorious in fuelling and sustaining separatism in the past and continue to harp on restoration of full statehood, Article 370 and 35A to pander their constituencies. As for civil society, it never had any voice, courage or acceptability among terrorists. Their overhyped role never matched their capacity to deliver. Still, they were paid hugely from several government sources for their false promises.

The road ahead is indeed bumpy but not difficult to traverse. A sustained effort must be made to encourage young Kashmiris drawn from existing political parties, civil society and professionals to float 2 or 3 new political outfits because if Muftis and Abdullahs return to head the government, separatism in Kashmir will always thrive. It will of course be time consuming to groom and mentor a non-secessionist alternative leadership. But it's worth waiting for rather than ruining political and development gains that Delhi has made since 2018. The administration, meanwhile, can focus on clean, transparent and effective governance, crackdown on money laundering and corruption and reach benefits to people directly, without compromising on anti-terror operations. Alongside, mosques where young boys are brainwashed by clerics, need to be kept under surveillance and action taken against indoctrinators to prevent volunteers from popping up to pursue their secessionist agenda.

Amar Bhushan worked with the Research and Analysis Wing for 24 years after briefly serving in the BSF intelligence, State Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau. He served as the Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat before he retired in 2005.

