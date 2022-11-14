Tapping talents for quality research in India

The mandatory requirement of getting research papers published in peer-reviewed journals before submitting a doctoral (PhD) thesis has been removed by the UGC.

The University Grants Commission's decision to remove the hitherto mandatory requirement of getting research papers published in peer-reviewed journals before submitting a doctoral (PhD) thesis is a commendable step in the right direction. Those who are in the know of the actual process of writing and submitting doctoral theses in our universities would agree that our doctoral theses -- in the humanities, in particular -- seldom compete with their counterparts in the world's leading universities.

The UGC's above-mentioned mandatory requirement had resulted in a very unhealthy practice. There are too many fake, so-called peer-reviewed journals across the country. In order to meet the UGC's mandatory requirement, some research scholars would turn to them to get some low-effort papers published and the latter would oblige them for considerations other than academic. In the whole process, the quality of our doctoral programmes had hugely been suffering.