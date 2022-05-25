Tamil Nadu schools to reopen from June 13

Announcing the schedule, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said for Class 11 students, schools will be reopened from June 27 and for Class 12 on June 20.

As per the calendar, the Class XII board exams will begin on March 13, 2023 and Class XI board exams will begin on March 14, 2023. Class X exams are scheduled to begin on April 3, 2023.

The education minister also launched a training calendar for teachers and e-registers.

"Teachers need

not maintain 32 physical registers after the introduction of e-registers. We plan to

completely digitise the registers in the school," he told reporters.