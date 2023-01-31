Tamil Nadu has the most ministers with pending criminal cases

This means that 43 per cent of ministers across states and UTs have declared pending criminal cases against them.

New Delhi, Jan 31: Of the 558 ministers in all the states and Union Territories in India, 239 have pending criminal cases against them says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The Association for Democratic Reforms has put out a report on the pending criminal case and financial details of ministers from across states and UTs after scrutinising their self-sworn affidavits

There are 164 ministers who have serious criminal charges pending against them. These cases include murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and crimes against women.

Tamil Nadu leads in terms of ministers with the most pending criminal cases against them. The ADR report says that 28 of the 33 ministers in Tamil Nadu have pending criminal cases against them. The next comes Himachal Pradesh which has 7 of the 9 ministers with pending criminal cases against them. In Telangana, of the 17 ministers, 13 have pending criminal cases, while in Maharashtra the number is 15 of the 20.

In Punjab of the 15 ministers, 11 have pending criminal cases, while in Bihar of the 30 ministers, 21 have criminal cases against them.

The data by the ADR has been analysed after scrutinising the self-sworn affidavits of these ministers.

State with Highest Percentage of Ministers with Serious Criminal Cases:

13 (65%) out of 20 ministers from Maharashtra, 7 (64%) out of 11 ministers from Jharkhand, 10 (59%) out of 17 ministers from Telangana, 15 (50%) out of 30 ministers from Bihar, 16(48%) out of 33 ministers from Tamil Nadu, and 7 (47%) out of 15 ministers from Punjab have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their self-sworn affidavits.

Ministers with Charges related to Murder: 9 ministers from State Assemblies have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302).

Ministers with Charges related to Attempt to Murder: 21 ministers from State Assemblies have declared cases related to attempt to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-307).

Ministers with cases related to Crimes against Women: 10 ministers from State Assemblies have declared cases related to crimes against women.

Ministers with Charges related to Communal Violence: 11 ministers have declared cases related to communal violence. (Indian Penal Code Sections-153A, 295 and 295A).

Financial Background

Average Assets of Ministers: The average of assets per minister from state assemblies is Rs 16.63 Crores.

Average Assets of Ministers with declared criminal cases from State Assemblies vs Average Assets of Ministers with no Criminal Cases: The average assets of Ministers with declared criminal cases is Rs 21.21 Crores. As compared to this, the average assets of ministers with no criminal cases is Rs 13.20 Crores.

State with Highest Average Assets of Ministers: The state with the highest average assets per minister is Karnataka (27 ministers) with average assets of Rs 73.09 crores, followed by Maharashtra (20 ministers) with average assets of Rs 47.45 crores and Chhattisgarh (13 ministers) with average assets of Rs 43.96 crores.

State with Lowest Average Assets of Ministers: The state with the lowest average assets of ministers is Tripura (11 ministers) with average assets of Rs 2.67 crores, followed by Kerala (18 ministers) with average assets of Rs 2.73 crores and Manipur (12 ministers) with average assets of Rs 3.69 crores.

Crorepati Ministers: Out of the 558 ministers analysed from State Assemblies, 486 (87%) are crorepatis.

State with Highest Percentage of Crorepati Ministers: All State Council of Ministers analyzed from Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Puducherry, Telangana and Uttarakhand are 100% crorepatis. They are followed by 94% of ministers from Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and 93 % ministers from Rajasthan who have declared assets valued at Rs 1 crore and above.

Others:

Gender details of Ministers: Out of 558 ministers, 51 (9%) ministers are women. Highest number of women ministers are from West Bengal 8(18%) followed by Odisha with 5(23%) and Uttar Pradesh 5(10%).