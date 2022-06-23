Tamil Nadu cracker unit blast: CM announces relief

The entire unit was completely destroyed in the mishap. Expressing heartfelt condolences, the CM said he was anguished over the tragic death of Chitra (35) of Periyakaraikadu village, Ambika (50) from Nellikuppam village and Sathiyaraj (34) from Moolakkuppam village in the firecracker factory explosion.

. .

"I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I have also ordered special treatment for Vasantha from Nellikuppam village at the Cuddalore Government Hospital, as she was injured in the same accident," he said.

Stalin directed the officials to provide a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, to the families who lost their kin in the accident.

PTI