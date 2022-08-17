Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to meet President Murmu, VP Dhankar and PM Modi In Delhi today

He is expected to take up matters on additional funding, fresh initiatives, anti-NEET Bill status, among several others. Stalin is expected to return to Chennai tonight.

This is the first visit of Stalin to the national capital after Murmu and Dhankar were recently elected as President and Vice President respectively. The scheduled meeting with the President and Vice President is described as a ''courtesy visit''.

On August 16, Stalin had said that his visit to Delhi was aimed at getting requisite projects for the state.

In his capacity as the Chief Minister, he has the responsibility of securing necessary projects from the Centre for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people, he had said.

There is a relationship between the Union and State governments and not between the DMK and the BJP, Stalin had asserted.