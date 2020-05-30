Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Board exam results to be announced in July

Teachers are already engaged in evaluation of answer sheets of class 12 exams, he said.

MHA permits states to conduct Class 10, 12 board exams

The tenth standard board exams will be held from June 15 to 25 for over 9.5 lakh candidates, as per the revised schedule announced by the government.

The exams have been postponed due to increase in COVID-19 cases in the state. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from June 1-12.

In view of coronavirus outbreak, the Minister said the reopening date of schools could not be disclosed now and the government would take a decision based on the recommendations made by a committee formed by it to look into the matter.