Taller than Pakistan flag, India set to hoist Tricolour at Attari Border

The NHAI has hired a contractor after following the due process. The current 360 feet high flag was installed in March 2017 at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore. Pakistan on the other hand installed a 400 feet tall flag adjacent to the Wagah check post on the opposite in August 2017.

New Delhi, Oct 06: A 418 feet high National Flag will be installed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the Attari border. The decision was taken following the approval by the Central and State governments.

A Hindustan Times report while citing an official said that the NHAI has approved the contract and the work for the flag's installation will begin in around 20 days. While the location where the flag will be installed is not yet clear, the Border Security Force has suggested that it be put up nearer to the spectator's gallery of the joint check post. The report also said that the present flag is not visible to the people coming to witness the Beating Retreat Ceremony due to the height of the gallery's building.

However there is no plan to remove or replace the present flag and the decision regarding the same may be taken only after the new flag is put up.

Currently the tallest National flagpole is at Belagavi Fort in Kote Kere. It measures 361 feet and is just one foot taller than the one at the Attari Border.