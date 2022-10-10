Talk of infighting in Congress false says Gehlot

The BJP claims that the Gandhi family does not have the ability to attract votes, but the reality is that the people of the country believe in Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, he said.

"Wherever they will go in the country, lakhs of people will gather," he said.

"The talks of infighting in Congress is being publicised. This benefits the BJP. Every day news keeps coming in newspapers that a fight is going on in the Rajasthan Congress.

There is no fight and we will together form the next government. This is our resolve. We need the blessings of the people," Gehlot said.

Gehlot told the gathering that the Congress is the only party that has given respect to the Regar community.

He said the Congress has protected reservation.

"Those in the power today never supported reservation...Today's Bharatiya Janata Party was earlier in the form of Jana Sangh. They opposed reservation," Gehlot said.