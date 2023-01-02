‘Take exemplary action against culprits’, says Kejriwal on woman who died after she was dragged by car

Earlier in the day, taking to Twitter, Kejriwal had demanded justice for the 20-year-old woman. Calling it an ''extremely shameful'' incident, he said, ''I appeal that the accused, despite whatever influence they might hold, be given strictest punishment.'' ''What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely,'' Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said in a tweet in Hindi.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that one of the accused in the Sultanpuri car accident case, Manoj Mittal, is a BJP leader and a hoarding bearing his picture hangs outside the local police station where he and his other friends are currently lodged. He also alleged that the woman who was dragged under the car of the accused was found naked, and demanded that the police conduct an investigation into whether she was raped too. Delhi BJP media cell head Harish Khurana, in his turn, said that the police had already arrested the accused, and the guilty should be given the strictest punishment regardless of the party they belong to.

The woman riding a scooter was dragged under a car being hit by it in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area Sunday night. She was reportedly dragged for about four kilometres and was found naked by police, an event which gave rise to speculations that the woman may have been raped too by the occupants of the car. Five men have been arrested in connection with the woman's death. The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car in which they were travelling on Sunday, police said.

A video purported to be of the incident is in circulation on social media showing a moving car with someone, or something, stuck underneath it.

Locals block road demanding swift, stern punishment for culprits

Scores of people gathered outside the Sultanpuri Police Station Monday and blocked traffic demanding punishment for the men who dragged a woman under their car for kilometres. They alleged that police were treating the incident as an accident case.

''At the time, when people are wearing five layers of clothes in winter, then what's the likelihood of her being found naked,'' one of the protesters said.

Malti, an aunt of the victim, said, ''Police called us and informed us that our girl had met with an accident. We demand death for all who are responsible for her death. They did enormous damage to her family and must be punished.'' Meanwhile, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached Sultanpuri Police Station to inspect the Maruti Baleno car under which the woman was stuck long enough to be dragged for four kilometres.

Rekha, the mother of the victim, said, ''I spoke to her at 9 pm on Saturday and asked when she would return. She said she will come home in some time. Later, I took my medicines and went to sleep, after that, I have no idea what happened.'' Police are not doing anything, they are just trying to make it look like an accident, she said.