Take BJP’s view on UCC as government’s stand: Law Minister

New Delhi, July 27: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in Parliament that the BJP's view on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be considered as the view of the government as well.

The comments were made in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during a debate on the Family Courts Amendment Bill. As his comments drew protests from the Opposition Benches that the stand of a party cannot reflect that of the government, the minister shot back and said that it is only a party that forms the government.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha last week, the law minister said that there was no decision on the implementation of the UCC as the matter is subjudice. " About Uniform Civil Code, you know what our government's thinking is on it. We want that what is our party's ideology should be taken as the country's ideology," Rijiju said.

On Tuesday the Lok Sabha passed bill to grant statutory core to family courts in Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland. The minister said that he would request all state governments to set up one family court in every district.

"People question what the government, the law minister is doing. I feel sad. While raising such serious issues like pending cases, people should get into the details first. Judges work hard and there are judges who have settled hundreds of cases in a day They work from 9am to 9pm," the minister said that while adding that it was unfair to blame the government or the judiciary for the pending cases. He however added that it is a matter of concern.

He also added that the government has not delayed the appointment of any judges to the Supreme Court or the High Courts. There is a valid reason behind it if the government does not clear a name for judgeship, he also said.