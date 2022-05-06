Earlier, vehicles bringing Bagga, a vocal critic of Aam Aadmi Party (convener) and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media, from the capital to Mohali were held up in Kurukshetra.

Delhi Police had earlier registered a kidnapping case after the arrest of Bagga by Punjab Police over his alleged threat to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Tajinderpal Singh Bagga's father Preetpal Singh had earlier alleged that Punjab Police personnel punched him in the face and did not even allow his son to wear a turban while they were arresting him.

Preetpal Singh, who said a group of 10-15 Punjab Police personnel broke into their Janakpuri home, was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta when he went file an FIR.

Delhi BJP workers staged a protest outside the Janakpuri police station and raised anti-Punjab Police slogans.

Punjab Police said it has arrested Bagga, who is also national secretary of the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha, from his Delhi residence in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month.

Punjab Police had booked Bagga last month on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader from Mohali Sunny Ahluwalia.

The FIR referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the chief minister's residence in Delhi.

Bagga has been vocal in his criticism of Kejriwal on social media. He came under fire from the AAP, which is ruling both Delhi and Punjab, for his tweet against the Delhi chief minister over the film "The Kashmir Files".