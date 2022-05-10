Taj Mahal or ‘Tejo Mahalaya’: How this issue has gained steam once again

The petitioners also said that the devotees should be allowed to perform 'darshan' and 'Aarti' within the Taj Mahal where currently only Muslim devotees ar allowed to pray at a Mosque. The petitioners also asked for unlocking of the locked rooms within the monument.

"There are at least 109 archaeological features and historical evidence to establish beyond any doubt that the suit property is a Hindu temple. The structure of the main building is on a marble platform, in square layout and has eight faces, both outside as well as from inside; and the three faces on East, West and South are entries to the sanctum sanctorum, while the North side is closed with a 'Marble Jali'. These are essentially the structural features of every "Shiwala" in North India," the petition filed by Hari Shankar Jain and others said.

The petition is still pending in the lower court. However a similar petition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court which seeks a directive to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to open 20 rooms inside the Taj Mahal and check for the presence of possible Hindu idols.