Taiwan could be next Ukraine: Japan PM

New Delhi, Jan 17: Amidst the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has warned the G7 leadership about the likelihood of a Chinese attack on Taiwan. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has rattled not just NATO but the G7 group as well. Japan in particular is in deep trouble due to Chinese re-emergence as a global power and historical rivalry between the two nations.
Kishida is not just worried about the Ukrainian crisis but also has sought an urgent notice from G7 members on East Asia as according to him this region could be "the next Ukraine". Especially since China's aggression against Taiwan has been observed, Japan has shown the urgency to unite the voices. Japan is already facing threats from North Korea's military activities.