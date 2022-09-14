He then attacked the BJP for using "deceit and manipulation" to stay in power.

"The BJP who are in power not because of the mandate of the people but because of deceit and manipulation has lowered democracy and parliamentary politics to its nadir, reduced Goa to ridicule, by treating people's representatives as commodities, like sacks of wheat, to be bought for a price; and the unscrupulous and unfaithful MLAs have allowed them to be purchased like cattle. The people will not forget that the chief minister who would consider himself to be victorious in this dirty bargain has miserably failed in every constitutional and administrative duty he's been assigned including the proper governance of the state, protection of life and property of its citizens," the statement added.

Eight Congress MLAs, including former Goa CM Digambar Kamat and Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo, have joined the BJP after meeting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the Assembly Complex on Wednesday. This development has jolted the Congress party immensely as it is now left with just three members in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

The eight MLAs who met with CM Sawant are Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.

"All top Congress leaders who strengthened the party will leave it in the coming days because of too much of differences among themselves. We're representing the people, will have to hear their voices," Congress MLA Michael Lobo said after joining the BJP.

"People of Goa have told us that 'Bharat Jodo yatra' is not going to be a success because of big infighting amongst the topmost leaders of the Congress party," Lobo, who had switched from BJP to Congress before the polls, added.

The development comes when Rahul Gandhi's ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its eighth day. The Congress General Secretary on Wednesday commenced the yatra on a spiritual note by paying his respects to renowned philosopher and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt.