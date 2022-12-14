Symbolic changes like renaming of Rajpath as Kartavya Path show country shedding colonial past: RSS leader

The lecture series has been organised by the Bharatiya Vichar Sansthan Nyas and the topic for the opening day was 'Shreshta Bharat Banane me Prabuddhjan ki Bhumika'. Hosabale recalled the statement made by noted British journalist Mark Tully that the people of India were running an administrative machinery constituted by the Britishers, while there was a need for them to constitute one according to their own requirement.

Bharat's recognition is increasing now and this is the ''amrit kaal'' (best time) to generate the feeling of ''Sva'' (self) as the development of ''Shreshta Bharat'' (supreme India) is possible only on that basis, he said.

''The way people of India gained success in the field of space is an example for the world. After becoming the fifth largest economy globally, economists the world over are accepting India's growing economic power,'' he said.

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Rishi Kumar Shukla, who also spoke at the lecture series, said that with India getting an opportunity to chair G-20 grouping, it is the time for the country to showcase its culture to the world.