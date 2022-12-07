Swara Bhasker's claim to fame is her comments, not her craft

Swara then was part of a few successful movies like 'Raanjhanaa', 'Nil Battey Sannata' 'Anaarkali of Aarah' and 'Veere Di Wedding'. Going by her profile in Wikipedia, one can see that no time in her career was she flooded with offers. In fact, offers had dried up since 2015 itself. Interestingly, she started getting more projects ever since she started ranting against the BJP, RSS, etc. Yes, speaking out has visibly become a boon for her as it has kept her in the limelight even while she made a huge mark with her movies.

Problem with choice of projects

Looking at the projects that she is associated with of late, it is very clear that her series or movies have failed to strike the chord with the viewers. Her 'Rasbhari' series has 2.8 rating out of 10 on IMDB by the time this story went for publishing. Meanwhile, her other series 'Flesh' has got 5.5 ratings out of 10. Last but not the least, 'Bhaag Beanie Bhaag' has got 4.2 ratings out of 10.

These ratings are an indication of the popularity of her shows.

Showbiz is all about success or hits. It is applicable for A-list stars of Bollywood as well. If they are part of a few flop flicks, they lose their market. This is the case with most stars in Bollywood today. Every star will be measured by their hits. Be it Aamir Khan or Akshay Kumar, if they fail to live up to the viewers' expectations, their career is more or less over because of the competition.

Fierce competition:

There is fierce competition in the film industry and actors/filmmakers need to fight hard to impress the ever-changing tastes of the audience. This is the reason why South movies are suddenly getting popular in Bollywood while A-list actors continue to struggle to deliver hit movies.

Swara Bhaskar needs to understand this fact and cautiously choose her projects instead of taking up every project that come her way. If her claims that she was not getting movies for being vocal about the issues, then how are Taapsee Pannu or Anurag Kashyap from the same brigade keeping busy with multiple projects?

Well, her comments are yet another bid to be in the limelight and gain sympathy. Instead of spending more time on tweeting, she needs to focus on her career to stay relevant in the game.