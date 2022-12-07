Swara Bhasker's claim to fame is her comments, not her craft

Swara Bhasker says she risked her career at the cost of speaking on political issues but hasn't she been in the limelight courtesy these comments?
New Delhi, Dec 07: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, whose claim to fame is often through her vicious anti-India comments, has complained that she is not getting work despite being part of several blockbuster movies. The actress alleged that she was paying the price for being vocal about issues. The 34-year-old actor has now said that she risked her career at the cost of speaking on the political issues in the country. But how far is it true?
Being Honest or Playing Victim Card?
She forayed into cinema in 2009 with 'Madholal Keep Walking' which, to be honest, most of us never heard of. Her second flick was Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Guzaarish'. Although the movie was hailed by critics, the film belonged to Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the next few years, she worked in a couple of movies but was hailed for her performance only in Kangana Ranaut's 'Tanu Weds Manu'. In fact, that is the only movie for which she was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress.