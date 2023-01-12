Swami Vivekananda's 161st birth anniversary: Revisiting his powerful quotes

The monk, who helped Hinduism in gaining the global status in the 19th century, remains the ideal role model and an inspiration to millions of youth, who follow his teachings.

The objective behind the government's move was to imbibe the students and youth with the philosophy and ideals of the Swamiji, the man who brought a change in the thought process of the youth.

Who was Vivekananda?

Born as Narendranath Dutta, Swami Vivekananda was a disciple of one of Indian greatest spiritual gurus Ramakrishna Paramhansa. Narendranath Datta adopted the name of Swami Vivekananda after becoming a monk and living a life of a spiritualist. He was intrigued by spirituality and philosophy since childhood and went on to play a pivotal role in the spiritual enlightenment of the Indian masses.

He is also known for bringing Hinduism to the status of a major world religion during the late 19th century.

He died at 9:10 pm while meditating. Medically, a rupture of a blood vessel in his brain led to the death. His disciples believe that the rupture was due to brahmarandhra (an opening in the crown of his head) being pierced when he attained mahasamādhi. He was cremated on a sandalwood pyre on the banks of Ganga in Belur.

Let's take a look at the best Top 10 inspirational quotes by Swami Vivekananda: