Suspension of 4 Lok Sabha Congress MPs revoked

New Delhi, Aug 01: Suspension of four Congress Lok Sabha MPs, who were suspended for the rest of the Monsoon Session was revoked on the condition that they will not bring placards into the House.

"I'll request all the parties in the house that placards should not be brought inside the house. If at all placards are brought by MPs, then I'll listen neither to the govt nor to the Opposition and will surely take action. I'm giving last chance to them," said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The Congress members were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session for protesting and carrying placards inside the House. The suspension of Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani was revoked after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to the effect, which was approved by the House.

After the revocation of suspension, the House took up discussion on price rise which was initiated by Congress member Manish Tewari.

Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted mostly due to the opposition protests, seeking a discussion on price rise and GST rate hike on some food items, even since the Monsoon Session began on July 18.