Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra, accused of torturing tribal help, arrested

A video of the woman, Sunita, narrating her ordeal, went viral on social media with demands for Patra's arrest.

Ranchi, Aug 31: The Ranchi Police have arrested Seema Patra, suspended BJP leader, and an ex-IAS officer's wife after allegations of her torturing her 29-year-old tribal help surfaced. The action came after thousands of Twitter users demanded action against her.

She has accused Patra of breaking her teeth with an iron rod and burning her with hot utensils.

Patra had allegedly kept the woman captive in her residence in Ranchi's posh Ashok Nagar area for the last several years.

The BJP on Tuesday suspended Patra from the party's primary membership for the inhumane treatment she meted out to Sunita.

The National Commission for Women also took cognizance of the media reports and ordered action into the alleged crime, asking the Jharkhand Police to probe the allegation against Patra. NCW chief Rekha Sharma wrote to the Jharkhand Police Chief demanding a report on action taken, in seven days.

Governor Ramesh Bais too on Tuesday asked DGP Neeraj Sinha as to why no action has been taken against suspended BJP leader.

Members of various tribal outfits visited Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where the woman is undergoing treatment and met her on Tuesday.