"In view of the symptoms of a possible monkeypox case, these samples have been sent to KGMU, Lucknow, for investigation. The woman has been sent home with instructions for precautions," IANS quoted Superintendent Dr Siddharth Verma as saying.

After falling ill, the said woman was taking treatment from a private doctor. As she did not get relief, she visited a former medical officer on bypass road on Sunday, the report claims.

The suspected patient has no immediate travel history.

If confirmed, this will be Uttar Pradesh's first and India's fourth case of the monkeypox virus. Earlier, Kerala recorded three monkeypox infections, while one case was found in the national capital.