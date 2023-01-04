Suspect's family demands justice for Delhi woman who was dragged to death by car

New Delhi, Jan 04: One of the suspects' kin demanded justice for death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, whose body was dragged under a car for four kilometres after the vehicle hit her scooter, sparked outrage in the national capital on Sunday.

The police have arrested five persons, who were in the car when the incident took place. They have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal. Amit (25) works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mithun (26) is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal (27) is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri who is also a BJP worker.

Mukesh, brother of accused Krishan, said none of the family members has stepped out since his arrest. Krishan's family called for the accused to be punished as per provisions of the law, a Hindustan Times report said.

"What has happened to her (Kumari) should not happen to anyone. She deserves justice. Her family deserves the same. But there should not be a media trial in the case. We trust the police investigation, and hope they are punished as per the law,'' as quoted by HT Times.

'No injury suggestive of sexual assault'

Two days after Anjali Singh was hit and dragged by a car in outer Delhi on New Year, her friend, who was riding pillion with her and fled after the accident, recorded her statement with police on Tuesday, even as a preliminary postmortem report of the victim indicated ''no injury suggestive of sexual assault''. Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said the report indicates that there is ''no injury suggestive of sexual assault'', adding that the final report will be received in due course, as reported by PTI.

They deliberately committed this... Victim's friend who fled after accident gives statement to police

Contrary to other eyewitness accounts, the victim's friend, who was traced by the police after they examined CCTV footage, claimed that there was no music playing in the car that hit them and the driver was aware that Anjali was being dragged under the wheels but kept moving the vehicle back and forth despite her cries.

''They deliberately committed this crime. She was continuously screaming, but they didn't stop the vehicle. I fled the spot out of fear and did not inform anyone about the incident. The vehicle dragged her in forward and backward direction twice then again they took the vehicle forward and she got entangled under it further...,'' she told reporters.

Recalling the fateful night, Anjali Singh's friend said they had gone to meet some friends at a hotel on New Year eve and alleged that despite being 'drunk', the victim wanted to ride the scooter after the party.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal slammed "cheap statements" being shown on TV in connection with the Kanjhawala case, and asked people to stop victim-shaming. She also demanded that the claims made by Anjali Singh's friend, who was with her at the time of the accident but fled the spot out of fear, should also be probed.

While public outrage simmered over the incident and the alleged apathy shown by the police initially, there was heavy police deployment during Anjali's funeral procession.