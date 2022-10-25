Surya Grahan 2022: What to do after the eclipse ends?

New Delhi, Oct 25: The last solar eclipse of 2022 was observed in several parts of India including Delhi, Bengaluru, Jammu, Amritsar, Odisha, Kurushetra. A partial solar eclipse occurs when Sun, Moon, and Earth will come together, although unevenly. The Sun appears to have a dark shadow on only part of its surface. According to astrology, an eclipse is considered inauspicious. During this, negative energy increases. To avoid the negative effects of solar eclipse, you must follow these steps immediately after the eclipse is over.