Survive the heatwave with these tips for a cooler you and a cooler everyone


Google Oneindia New

New Delhi, Apr 29: With a heatwave warning being issued for several parts of India, many have takin ample precautions to beat the heat and survive a heat-stroke.

Three are several precautions one must take during a heatwave. It could be precaution for individuals, offices, employers and even in the agriculture sector.

The Agriculture Meteorology Department has given a detailed list of dos and don'ts for various sector. Check out the complete list of dos and don'ts for a heatwave.

Dos

Must for All

Dos and Don'ts for Heat wave

  • Listen to Radio; watch TV; read Newspaper for local weather news or download weather information related mobile app.
  • Drink sufficient water - even if not thirsty. Persons with epilepsy or heart, kidney or liver disease who are on fluid-restricted diets or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.
  • Use ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution), homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water, etc. to keep yourself hydrated.
  • Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes.
  • If outside, cover your head: Use a cloth, hat or umbrella. Use sunglasses
    to protect your eyes and sunscreen to protect your skin.
  • Get trained in first aid.
  • Take special care for the elderly, children, sick or overweight as they are
    more likely to become victims of excessive heat. (Source imdagrimet)

Employers and Workers

.
.
  • Provide cool drinking water at the workplace.
  • Provide resting shade clean water, buttermilk, first-aid kits with ice-packs
    and ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) for all workers.
  • Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight.
  • Schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day.
  • Increase the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities.
  • Give lighter work and shorter hours to workers new to a high heat area.
  • Pregnant women and workers with a medical condition should be given
    additional attention.
  • Notify workers about heat wave alerts. (Source imdagrimet)

Other Precautions

  • Stay indoors as much as possible.
  • Traditional remedies like onion salad and raw mango with salt and cumin
    can prevent heat stroke.
  • Use fans, damp clothing and take a bath in cold water frequently.
  • Offer water to vendors and delivery people who come to your home or
    office.
  • Use public transport and car-pooling. This will help reduce global
    warming and heat.
  • Don't burn dry leaves, agriculture residue and garbage.
  • Conserve water bodies. Practice rainwater harvesting.
  • Use energy-efficient appliances, clean fuel and alternative sources of
    energy.
  • If you feel dizzy or ill, see a doctor immediately or ask somebody to take
  • you to the doctor immediately. (Source imdagrimet)

For a cooler home

  • Use solar reflective white paint, cool roof technology, air-light and cross ventilation and thermo cool insulation for low-cost cooling. You can also keep haystacks or grow vegetation on roofs.
  • Install temporary window reflectors such as aluminium foil-covered cardboard to reflect heat back outside.
  • Keep your home cool, use dark colour curtains, tinted glass/ shutters or sunshade and open windows at night. Try to remain on the lower floors.
  • Green roofs, green walls and indoor plants reduce heat by cooling the building naturally, reducing air-conditioning requirements and release of waste heat.
  • Maintain AC temperature at 24 degrees or higher. This will reduce your electricity bill and make your health better. (Source imdagrimet)

While constructing a new Home

  • Use cavity wall technology instead of regular walls.
  • Construct thick walls. They keep the interiors cool.
  • Construct lattice walls and louvered openings. They allow maximum air
    flow while blocking the heat.
  • Use natural materials like lime or mud to coat walls.
  • Avoid glass, if possible.
  • Consult a Building Technology expert before construction.
  • Treatment of a person affected by sunstroke
  • Use a wet cloth / pour water on the victim's head.
  • Give the person ORS to drink or lemon sarbat / torani or whatever is
    useful to rehydrate the body.
  • Take the person immediately to the nearest health centre.
  • If consistently experiencing high body temperature, throbbing headache,
    dizziness, weakness, nausea or disorientation in the summer, call an
    ambulance. (Source imdagrimet)

Don'ts

  • Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m.
  • Avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon.
  • Do not go out barefoot.
  • Avoid cooking during peak hours. Open doors and windows to ventilate
    cooking area adequately.
  • Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates
    the body.
  • Avoid high-protein, salty, spicy and oily food. Do not eat stale food.
  • Do not leave children or pets alone in parked vehicles.
  • Avoid using incandescent light bulbs which may generate unnecessary heat, as can computers or appliances. (Source imdagrimet)

Dos and Don'ts for Heat wave in Agriculture

Dos

  • Apply light and frequent irrigation to the standing crops.
  • Increase the frequency of irrigation at critical growth stages.
  • Mulch with crop residue, straw, /polythene or undertake soil mulching to
    conserve soil moisture.
  • Irrigate only during the evening or early morning.
  • Use sprinkler irrigation.
  • If your area is prone to heat wave - adopt wind / shelters breaks. (Source imdagrimet)

Animal Husbandry

Dos

  • Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of clean and cold water to drink.
  • Do not make them work between 11 am to 4 pm.
  • Cover the shed roof with straw, paint it white or plaster with dung-mud to
    reduce temperature.
  • Use fans, water spray and foggers in the shed.
  • During extreme heat, spray water and take cattle to a water body to cool off. •Give them green grass, protein-fat bypass supplement, mineral mixture and
    salt. Make them graze during cooler hours.
  • Provide curtains and proper ventilation in poultry house. Don'ts
  • Avoid grazing / feeding of cattle during noon hours. (Source imdagrimet)

Published On April 29, 2022

More HEATWAVE  News arrow_forward

Read more about: heatwave weather explainer
Read more...