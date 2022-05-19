Surveyors found ‘Trishul, damru, Sheshnag’s’ hood Louts in Gyanvapi Mosque

Mishra was part of the team that conducted a video survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque over three days. He alleged that the administration had not helped in the survey and had kept shrugging responsibilities.

Special court commissioner, Vishal Singh who submitted a report to the court said that many signs of Sanatan culture were present inside the Mosque. He said that 'Sanatan Dharma' signs such as lotus, 'damru', 'Trishul' were found on the walls of the basement.

Earlier it was reported that during the survey a 'Shivling' was found in the complex. The Muslim side however said that the claim is not correct and what was being referred to as a 'Sjhivling' was actually a fountain.

Earlier in the day the Supreme Court directed the Varanasi court not to pass any order relating to the Gyanvapi Mosque case, while adding that it would hear the matter in detail on Friday at 3 pm.

The Supreme Court is hearing an appeal filed agains the order of the Varanasi court which had ordered a video survey of the complex, where it had been reported this week that a 'Shivling' had been found.

Earlier the survey report had been submitted in the Varanasi court in a sealed cover.

In the Supreme Court, the Hindu plaintiffs sought adjournment till Friday on the ground that their lead counsel Hari Shankar Jain was unwell. The mosque management committee today sought the suspension of the proceedings before the Varanasi trial court. The counsel, Huzefa Ahmadi said that now an application had been moved before the Varanasi court seeking demolition of a wall.