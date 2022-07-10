Surat Model of natural farming can become a model for entire country: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said, "In connection with 75 years of independence, the country has started working on many goals which will become the basis for major changes in the times to come. The basis of progress and speed of the country is the spirit of 'Sabka Prayas', which is leading this development journey of ours." That is why, he said that Gram Panchayats have been given a key role in the welfare projects for the poor and the deprived.

The PM said that local bodies played a concerted role in selecting 75 farmers from every panchayat and hand-holded them with training and other resources. This has led to a situation where more than 40 thousand farmers in 550 panchayats have become involved in natural farming. This is a great beginning and is very encouraging. The Surat Model of natural farming can become a model for the entire country, he said.

The Prime MInister emphasized "at the basis of our life, our health, our society is our agriculture system. India has been an agriculture-based country by nature and culture. Therefore, as our farmer progresses, as our agriculture progresses and prospers, so will our country progress."

PM Modi reminded the farmers that natural farming is a means of prosperity as well as respecting and serving our mother earth. "When you do natural farming, you serve Mother Earth, protect the quality of the soil, its productivity. When you do natural farming you are serving nature and the environment. When you join natural farming, you also get the privilege of serving Gaumata", he added.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the entire world is talking about a sustainable lifestyle. "This is one area where India has led the world for centuries, therefore, now is the time when we move forward on the path of natural farming and take full advantage of the global opportunities that are emerging", he said.