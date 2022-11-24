Supreme Court's online portal for filing RTI to be fully operational from today: CJI DY Chandrachud

Earlier this month, the court had said that since the portal is 'practically ready for being launched', it was disposing a petition filed by two law students seeking a mechanism to file Right To Information applications about the court online, as reported by news agency PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 24: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday said that the Supreme Court's online Right To Information (RTI) portal is all ready and will be fully operational from today.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said the online portal to streamline responses of the Supreme Court under the Right to Information Act is ready for being unveiled.

"The online portal of the Supreme Court for streamlining the responses under the Right to Information Act 2005 is practically ready for being launched. In this view of the matter, the grievance of the petitioners has been duly met. The petition is accordingly disposed of," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by law students Akriti Agarwal and Lakshya Purohit seeking a mechanism to file RTI applications online.

Currently, the RTI applications with respect to the top court are filed through post.

The PIL contended that the e-committee has already provided an efficient mechanism for e-filing of petitions but does not provide the same facility when it comes to e-filing of RTI applications.