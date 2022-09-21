New Delhi, Sep 21: Here is the list of important cases that the Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday, September 21.
Supreme Court to hear these important cases today
- SC to hear a batch of pleas including the lead one filed by 'Janhit Abhiyan' challenging 10 per cent quota to candidates belonging to EWS category in jobs and admissions.
- SC to hear a plea of industrialist Ratan Tata seeking protection of right to privacy in view of the emergence of Niira Radia tapes.
- SC to hear a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict holding that wearing hijab in educational institutions is not a fundamental religious practice in Islam.
- SC to hear a plea of BJP leader Hardik Patel in relation to a criminal case.
- SC to hear a batch of pleas related to communal hate speeches.