Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi case tomorrow

The Supreme Court said, "We will constitute a bench for hearing tomorrow at 3 pm itself."

Earlier on May 17, the apex court by an interim order directed to protect the area where the 'Shivling' was found and granted access to Muslims for namaz shall continue in operation till maintainability of the suit was decided by the Varanasi court and thereafter for eight weeks to enable parties to pursue legal remedies.

Appearing for Hindu parties, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, mentioned the matter before the apex court and sought an extension of the interim order of protecting 'Shivling'.

Jain said the interim order expires on November 12 and it needs to be extended. He also pointed out that the Order 7 Rule 11 (rejection of plaints) application filed by the Muslim parties was rejected.