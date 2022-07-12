His comments come after Shiv Sena MPs demanded Thackeray to extend support to the NDA candidate. However, the decision on the party's support will be announced in a day or two, Raut added.

Nonetheless, the Shiv Sena leader batted for the unity of the opposition parties. "Opposition should remain alive. We also have goodwill towards Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. Earlier we supported Pratibha Patil... not the NDA candidate. We supported Pranab Mukherjee also. Shiv Sena does not take decisions under pressure," he added.

Thirteen of the 18 Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Monday physically attended a key meeting on the presidential elections and a majority of them suggested supporting the BJP-led NDA's candidate Draupadi Murmu, party leader Gajanan Kiritkar said.

However, party Raut claimed of the 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha, 15 attended the meeting held at 'Matoshree', the private residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra.

The presidential elections will be held on July 18.